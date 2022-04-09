Their whirlwind romance 20 years ago has come full circle. It was in 2002 when Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez first began dating and by that November, the pair were engaged. They were all set to exchange vows the following year but just days ahead of the ceremony, the couple called off the wedding. By 2004, Lopez and Affleck called it quits.

Both superstars would go on to marry and have children with other people, but when they both found themselves single, it didn't take long for their romance to rekindle. Immediately after Lopez ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, she hopped into a relationship with Affleck and they have been happily in love ever since.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

This week, there has been speculation that the couple is got engaged after Lopez was spotted with a large, sparkly ring on her finger. Now, Lopez and Affleck have officially announced that they are to be married.

"It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other," Lopez told PEOPLE of her romance with the actor. "We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions."



Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

"We have been in the game in the public eye long enough to know who we are as people and what really matters and what doesn't matter. We have kids and we respect each other. ... We really live our lives in a way we can be proud of and our kids can be proud of you. We're just operating from a place of love and respect for everyone in our lives and that is very important to us. We know what the truth is [and] we hold it sacred."

Congrats to the happy couple!

