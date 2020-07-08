For Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, things have been looking good as of late. Although the couple had to delay their wedding due to coronavirus, the pair are still finding ways to enjoy themselves, such as introducing new pets to their household and plotting on sports franchises.

Most recently, despite already owning a jaw-dropping list of properties, A-Rod and J-Lo have decided to expand their collection, purchasing a $1.4 million property in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley enclave of Encino. The neighborhood has recently experienced a wave of interest from celebrities, such as Wiz Khalifa, who purchased a $3.4 million estate there last year.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

According to deeds and documents, the couple's latest home was technically purchased solely by J-Lo. The property spans 2,200 square feet, modest for the stars’ own standards, and was likely purchased as a gift. Built in 1948 and since extensively renovated, the home features a mix of contemporary and old-school style furnishings with a midcentury ranch layout.

The home is just another addition to J-Lo and A-Rod’s impressive collection of prime real estate, including Lopez’s $28 million Bel Air compound, A-Rod’s custom Miami Mansion, a $20 million penthouse in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood, and a Malibu ocean-front home purchased from Jeremy Piven and renovated by Joanna Gaines.

[via]