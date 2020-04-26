It was revealed a couple weeks ago that Alex Rodriguez and superstar fiancee Jennifer Lopez were expected to tie the knot in Italy this Summer following the pandemic when everything got back to normal, but unfortunately all those plans are on hold right now as we wait this out.

The 44-year-old MLB star appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon's home edition on Thursday and revealed that his impending marriage to Jennifer Lopez has been put on “pause" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Frazer Harrison/ Getty Images

“We have to go with the flow now. Everything is fluid, everything is on just a pause,” Rodriguez said. “Obviously this is unprecedented time, and for us, we just want to make sure there is safety first, and just make sure the little ones are in a good place,” he added.

In addition, the former Yankee slugger also added that he just celebrated his daughter Ella's 12th birthday with a unique party, joking they've been considering the same for their wedding. Check out the full interview (below) and we’ll keep you updated on the wedding plans as their further revealed.