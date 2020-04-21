Jennifer Lopez is from the Bronx while Alex Rodriguez played for the New York Yankees. With these two facts in mind, you would think the latest celebrity power couple would have a massive disdain for the New York Mets. Well, as it turns out, they don't. Rodriguez used to be a big fan of the Mets growing up and recently, it was revealed that Rodriguez and J-Lo are looking into purchasing the team which has been up for sale over the past few months.

Their combined net worth is about $700 million and as it stands, 80 percent of the Mets is up for grabs at a price of about $2.6 billion. In order to fund the rest of the purchase, J-Lo and A-Rod are looking to partner with JPMorgan Chase's managing director Eric Menell. Menell is expected to help the two find the rest of the money necessary to buy the team.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

It will be interesting to see if they are able to go through with the purchase. Owning a baseball team is a lot of work and it is believed that the new owners could stand to lose $50 million per year in operating costs. This would certainly be a huge risk and it remains to be seen if A-Rod and J-Lo will find the investment worth their time.

Stay tuned for updates on this story as we will be sure to bring them to you.

[Via]