Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been laying low as of late but have come back on the grid to show love to their beautiful family. The engaged couple posed for a lovely family portrait on the Fourth of July, with each of their two children by their sides. "Today, we all celebrate the amazing freedoms we have as Americans. From our family to yours, have a happy and safe #July4th holiday everyone!" Alex captioned the image.

“Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends,” Jennifer previously stated with discussing the merging of her and Alex's family. “I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] ‘I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it’s nice.’”

While the couple are engaged to be married, Jennifer's previously expressed how there's no rush to walk down the aisle. "There's no rush. We really see this as something that's gonna be forever, and we're gonna just take our time and do it right. And do it not rushed," she said.