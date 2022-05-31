Rappers like Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, and Doja Cat have been letting us know that they're ready for summer with some spicy bikini snaps and now, 52-year-old Jennifer Lopez is giving them a run for their money with a photo dump of her own. On Tuesday, May 31st, the multihyphenate let her 210 million followers know that she's activating "summer mode" nearly three weeks ahead of the season's official start date.

For her backyard shoot, Lopez bared her chiselled abs in a black string bikini, keeping warm with a beautiful butterfly-print silk coverup. The Hustlers actress accessorized with $400 Versace sunglasses and a pair of 4-inch heels from her signature JLo Jennifer Lopez shoe label, priced at $60, as per Page Six Style.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

While the first photo is slightly more modest, number two finds the mother of two flaunting her figure, which looks perfectly toned from head to toe.

For her final inclusion, Lopez shared a video of her strutting herself and posing for the camera poolside, proving that her physique isn't just smoke, mirrors, or IG filters.

When it comes to her fitness routine, the Selena actress doesn't play. "There's no quit in Jennifer, she's hardcore," celebrity trainer David Kirsch has said of the starlet, describing her also as "very hyper-focused and very disciplined."





"She has better muscle tone than some of my clients who are 25," he added.

In other news, just a few days ago R&B star Ne-Yo claimed that Jennifer Lopez "ghosted his DM" – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news reports.

