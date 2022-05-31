Latto brings "Big Energy" not only to her Instagram feed but to the stage as well. This Memorial Day long weekend, the 23-year-old was commissioned to perform at The Palms Pool party in Las Vegas, where she entertained the audience while looking stylish in a monogram Dior bikini.

On Sunday, May 29th, the 777 hitmaker hopped on stage to sing some of her most popular hits as hundreds of fans watched on, hyping her up. The next day, she dropped off a photo dump to her IG page commemorating the event, which she captioned, "IT GIRL."

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In the first photo, Latto posed against a white wall, modelling her designer bikini worn underneath a pair of button-fly jeans, which were left open and folded over her curvy hips. Accessories included a matching Dior saddlebag, Cuban link chains and bracelets, a heart-shaped ring, a watch, and a visor worn over her beautiful, curly ponytail.

The following sequence of pictures finds the Ohio-born artist posing in various spots, throwing her hands up in excitement before we inevitably see her take to The Palms Pool stage, where she turned up and set the mood for everyone's long weekend Sin City shenanigans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG LATTOð° (@latto777)

If you're disappointed to have missed out on Latto's poolside performance, you'll be happy to know that the "Wheelie" rap diva teamed up with NEIKED and Anne-Marie last New Music Friday to deliver a new single, "I Just Called" – check it out here, and let us know what your thoughts on Latto's Dior bikini look are in the comments below.



