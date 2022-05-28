From her career's humble beginnings, Megan Thee Stallion has been about one thing above all else – staying on her hot girl shit. Whether she's performing hits like "Plan B" and "Sweetest Pie" as the opening act at the Billboard Music Awards, or simply snapping a selfie at home, you can always count on the 27-year-old rapper to come through with a serve.

Earlier this weekend, Coach Meg showed off her body-ody-ody in a tiny black thong and a graphic tee in a slightly lighter shade of the same colour, reading "Blessed." In the caption, the "Cash Shit" collaborator was brave enough to bring her hip dips – an insecurity for many – to her nearly 29 million followers' attention, showing them that she loves the skin that she's in.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"Miss hip dips," she wrote, alongside a cheeky emoji. On Saturday, Tina Snow returned again with another Fashion Nova fit, this one even more revealing than the last.

For her impromptu photoshoot, Thee Stallion posed in a brown cutout bikini and plenty of ice – perhaps even a few pieces from her most recent jewelry haul – in front of a shrub, cooly looking off into the distance. Other snaps saw her lounging by the pool, looking ready to soak up the sun in her sexy swimsuit.





In other news, Megan's IG feed also saw some footage of her collaboration with Cardi B for an episode of Cardi Tries, during which the "WAP" collaborators met up with the Los Angeles Chargers to work on their football skills – read more about that here, and check out the latest pictures from MTS below.



