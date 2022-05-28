It goes down in the DMs, or so they say, but it isn't all about hooking up. Direct messages on social media platforms have sparked successful collaborations—that is if you can get a response. It's common for artists to hit up one another in an effort of releasing the next big hit, and while many major mainstream artists don't usually rely on this method, Ne-Yo wasn't above contacting Jennifer Lopez.

The music icon was chatting with E! News for Down in the DMs and shared that he reached out to Lopez in the hopes of getting together on his next big single. This wasn't something that was far-fetched considering that the pair were both judges on World of Dance.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty Images

"I did DM J.Lo at one point about a song that I was trying to write for her," he told the outlet. "I DMed her in the moment because she wasn't right in my face and I didn't have her phone number at the time, so I was like, ‘Alright, we'll see if she'll respond here.' She didn't, which is fine, that's fine. She's really busy."

"It's not like we're friends or anything," he quipped. "It's not like we did a whole TV show together or anything. It's fine. It's totally fine."

Ne-Yo did, however, offer an apology to Chlöe after admitting that she reached out to him and it took him a minute to get back to her.

"It was just about us getting in the studio and doing some work, which we still need to do," he said. "If you look at the date on when she reached out versus when I responded, there was some time in between the two... Sorry, Chlöe. Nothing personal at all. I just really, really suck at this DM thing."

Check out Ne-Yo explaining his DMs stories below.

[via]