Doja Catgraced the cover of Elle Magazine recently wearing a series of incredible designer garments by everyone from Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana to Schiaparelli and Area, but on Monday, May 30th, the "Freaky Deaky" hitmaker got the world's attention when she posted up looking much more scantily clad.

Over on Twitter, the Grammy Award-winning artist treated her followers to a series of thirst traps in celebration of Memorial Day long weekend, although she couldn't help but throw in a few funny faces while flexing her toned figure.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Not providing any caption, early yesterday afternoon Doja shared a mirror snap wearing a hot pink bikini, accessorized with a colourful body chain, a Cuban link necklace, oversized pink sunglasses, and tall turquoise platform heels. Though her body elicited a thirsty response from fans, her goofy stare into the camera also earned some giggles.

Her next post, though, was what really got people talking. Less than 10 minutes later, the "Ain't Shit" artist gave us a view of her behind, revealing that the back of her bathing suit is a g-string cut one – much smaller in size than the last one that gave her some visible tan lines.

Horny Twitter users immediately expressed their admiration (and desperation) in the replies. "If I was on death row and they asked me what I wanted to eat before I go this would be it," one person wrote.

Check out more responses below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.