We'll soon receive the anticipated Aretha Franklin biopic, and to add to the hype surrounding the film, the world has been gifted with a new trailer. Over the weekend, MGM shared the latest teaser for Respect starring Jennifer Hudson, Marlon Wayans, Forest Whitaker, Mary J. Blige, Kimberly Scott, and Skye Dakota Turner. The film will tell the story of Aretha Franklin's rise to stardom, starting with her humble beginnings singing in her church's choir as a child all the way to becoming one of the most accomplished and celebrated voices in music history.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

Behind the scenes, there seems to be some contention between Aretha Franklin's family and Respect producers. At the top of the year, the Soul singer's youngest son Kecalf Franklin penned a caustic Facebook post claiming that the Franklin family doesn't support the film. " "IF YOU ARE A 'REAL' FAN OF MY MOTHERS....PLEASE DO NOT SUPPORT THIS," he wrote. Maybe things have changed over the last six months since he shared his message.

Aretha Franklin passed away in Detroit, Michigan back in August 2018 at 76-years-old. Watch the latest trailer for Respect and let us know if you're looking forward to this biopic.