MGM's forthcoming biopic about late soul singer Aretha Franklin is a film that Motown fans can't wait to see on the silver screen, but not everyone is praising the film for tackling the life of the Queen of Soul. Over the last few months, we've received behind-the-scenes sneak peeks at production thanks to the paparazzi, showing powerhouse vocalist Jennifer Hudson starring as the late icon.

Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, and Mary J. Blige are just a few notable names in the star-studded cast, but while they have been working diligently to create a buzz-worthy film, Franklin's family is apparently less than enthused with the production. The late singer's youngest son Kecalf Franklin wrote a scathing post on Facebook condemning the creators of the biopic for excluding the Franklin family.

"ONCE AGAIN..... THE FRANKLIN FAMILY (DOES NOT) SUPPORT THE MOVIE THAT IS IN PRODUCTION!!!!!" Kecalf wrote. "NOR DO WE SUPPORT THE BOOK 'THE QUEEN NEXT DOOR'!!!!! NEITHER ENTITY FELT THE NEED TO CONTACT THE (CORE) FAMILY ABOUT ANYTHING!!!! HOW CAN YOU MAKE A MOVIE ABOUT A PERSON AND NOT TALK TO THE PERSONS SONS OR GRANDCHILDREN ABOUT IMPORTANT INFORMATION? HOW CAN YOU PUT A PERSONS FAMILY (IMAGE) IN A BOOK AND NOT ASK PERMISSION?"

Kecalf then speaks directly to those who have supported Aretha Franklin throughout her career. "IF YOU ARE A 'REAL' FAN OF MY MOTHERS....PLEASE DO NOT SUPPORT THIS. ASK YOURSELF....WOULD YOU WANT THIS DONE TO YOU? (side note: the 'ONLY' person my mother was in favor of for the movie was JENNIFER HUDSON. period. Everything else is being done against our wishes) (please share) THE 'REAL' FRANKLIN FAMILY (sons and grandchildren)."

The Franklin family have been at odds since the passing of Aretha as they attempt to figure out how to distribute her estate. Sabrina Owens, Aretha's niece, has been named as the estate's executor, but Kecalf has written a petition asking to be granted the title, instead.