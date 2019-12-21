The first look at the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic, RESPECT, was released on Friday, and the film is already looking promising. Named after Aretha's biggest hit, RESPECT stars Jennifer Hudson as the powerhouse vocalist and superstar. In the clip, Jennifer belts out the title tune in a capella form, assisted only by the "Hoo"s of the backup singers. She is dressed in a striking gold gown, with beaming lights shining lighting her up from behind. About halfway through, the trailer cuts dramatically to a long shot of Jennifer thrusting her fist in there, as "RESPECT" is spelled out in massive bright letters behind her. The music then kicks in, which is when Jennifer truly embodies Aretha.

It was announced earlier this year that Jennifer would be portraying the Queen of Soul in the biopic, which will follow her rise to stardom beginning with her singing in her father's church choir as a child. If this clip is any indication, MGM Studios picked the right woman for the job. Not only does she prove herself worthy of the role in these 44 seconds, but she's also a diehard fan, having performed several tributes to Aretha following her passing on August 16th, 2018. Among Jennifer's castmates in the film are well-known stars like Marlon Wayans, Forest Whitaker, Audra McDonald, Mary J. Blige and Tituss Burgess. The film is set to be released on October 9th, 2020.