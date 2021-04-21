President Biden has recently announced that now, every American is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. There has been controversy about whether or not it is safe to be vaccinated, especially with the recent news that the Johnson & Johnson doses may cause health issues. Conspiracy theorists have surfaced to say that the vaccine is a microchip or the mark of the beast, but Jeezy isn't paying those opinions any mind.

On Tuesday (April 20), the Rap icon shared a video of himself receiving the vaccine and encouraged others to follow in his footsteps. There have been ongoing conversations in the Black community regarding if this vaccine process is to be trusted and with his post, Jeezy made his stance clear.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

"Second dose! Fully vaccinated. It not about you it’s about your love ones and the ones closest to you," he wrote in the caption. "It’s to protect them. Shout out to Navicent Wellness Center Macon Ga. Was so accommodating and professional." In the comments, his newlywed mother-in-law Olivia Mai, affectionally known publicly as Mama Mai, showed her support.

"Take some Tylenol Son, and relax in bed watch my Hello Hunnay show, don't forget to subsc ok will make you laugh release you pain kakaka [okay hand sign emoji][crying laughing emoji]," she joked while plugging her show. Have you been or will you get vaccinated? Check out Jeezy's post below.