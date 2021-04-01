Following reports that they had filed for a marriage license in Fulton County, Georgia, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai have officially gotten married. Thanks to an Instagram post from Vogue, details have surfaced about the wedding for one of the entertainment industry's most beloved couples. According to Vogue, the veteran rapper and television host tied the knot during an intimate wedding ceremony in Atlanta on March 27th, one year following their engagement.

After enduring a rough start to 2021 with the loss of his mother, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's wedding has undoubtedly been one of the best things to happen for the legendary Atlanta rapper all year. According to Vogue, the passing of Jeezy's mother actually uprooted the couple's previous marriage plans and led to the secretive nature of their romantic ceremony.

"We were really looking forward to having all of our friends and family there to celebrate,” Jeannie tells the outlet. "But we had to change all of our wedding plans due to COVID. After Jeezy’s mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short. And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife. So we decided to turn our original wedding into a mini-mony, where we exchanged our vows in front of our immediate family and a few close friends."



Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Congratulations, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai!