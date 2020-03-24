Some couples are using this time of social distancing to get a little space from one another while others decided to be quarantined together. Rapper Jeezy and his girlfriend Jeannie Mai are staying in and using this mandatory time at home to connect more with their families. On Monday (March 23), Jeannie told E! that because The Real is on pause for the moment, all of the show's hosts are spending time connecting with their viewers through social media.



Craig Barritt / Stringer / Getty Images

"All of us ladies are on hiatus, so it's not affecting so much right now," Mai said. "But it's so important to have social media to keep in touch with our fans. I love that our show is meant to entertain and educate and also just enlighten people. We're silly, we're fun and we're passionate, and so the show going on every day helps for people to just take their minds off things."

Fans aren't the only ones connecting. Yesterday, Jeannie shared a video on her Instagram page that shows her mother, Olivia Mai, and Jeezy enjoying a family movie night. It looks like he's introducing her to a classic black film that we'd say everyone needs to see at least once: Coming to America. We don't know which is more entertaining, the movie itself or Jeezy singing, "She's your queen to be..." Check it out below and let us know what movies you think are a must-watch during this quarantine.

[via]