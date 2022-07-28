Troubling news has begun to make its way to social media about rapper JayDaYoungan. The Louisiana native has made headlines in recent years due to his string of run-ins with the law, but this time, it is being reported by multiple outlets that Jay has been injured during a shooting. Details regarding the incident are scarce at the moment, but SayCheese reported that they've spoken to sources that have allegedly confirmed the information.

After believing that the situation was a critical one, My Mixtapez returned to report that Jay allegedly died from his injuries. That has not been substantiated at the time of this publication.

"Louisiana rapper Jaydayoungan & his father were allegedly shot today in their hometown," SayCheese reported. "He was transported to the hospital on a helicopter. Close sources told us he wasn't breathing at the time. As the story develops. [praying hands emoji]."

JayDaYoungan's fans have taken to social media to grieve the Southern star, but his team has yet to speak on the controversy, nor has information regarding the rapper's father been shared. Well wishes and prayers have poured in and the rumor about his death has run rampant as condolences are already being offered.

We'll keep you updated on this as more information arises and hope JayDaYoungan pulls through. A woman who was identified as an alleged relative of the rapper denied claims that he passed away. Check it out below.