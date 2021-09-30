A day before Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was set to be released from the Tangipahoa Parish Jail, a jail employee took a photograph of him sitting in his cell. The next day, JayDaYoungan was released and posted the photo on Instagram for his 2.5 million followers to see.

The IG post has since been deleted but the unintentional damage it caused had already been done.

Once the Tangipahoa Parish Jail warden caught wind of the photo and the fact that one of their employees had taken it for the 23-year-old rapper, he took swift action.

"Upon being notified of the posting of the photo, we immediately investigated," warden Capt. Heath Martin told The Advocate. "Investigations proved an employee took the picture just before his release. This employee was terminated for violating policy the same day."

Making sure it was clear the employee was fired for violating policy and not a criminal action, the employee's identity was not revealed.

JayDaYoungan, whose real name is Javorius Scott, was arrested on accessory to second-degree murder charges earlier this month and had spent four days in jail before posting his $175,000 bond.

The "23 Island" rapper has reportedly offered to pay the employees bills until they find another job, following the lead of 42 Dugg, who offered to pay an NYPD officer's bills just last week, but we'll see if that comes to fruition.

Either way, this is a crazy story and now there's somebody unemployed all because of a quick IG pic.

