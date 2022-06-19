JayDaYoungan has been in trouble with the law numerous times. Stemming back to 2019, the Louisiana native has faced charges for countless crimes. In May of that year, he was apprehended due to felony gun possession. Following this, he was accused of beating up his girlfriend-- who was pregnant at the time of the assault.

Much later, in September '21, he was taken into custody on second-degree murder charges. That arrest was made in connection to a gang-related shooting that took place in 2020, in which an innocent man was fatally killed by a stray bullet.

The "23 Island" rappers' other charges include drug possession and child desertion. His most recent run-in with the law occurred in October of last year. He was pulled over during a traffic stop, in which police found a firearm that was "received from another state."

A couple of months later, in December, a jury decided to indict the rapper, whose real name is Javarious Scott-- now, he has learned his fate.

At the time, he was facing upwards of five years in prison, three years probation, and a fine of $250K-- but he seemingly got off easier than that. After being in jail for seven months, on June 16, a judge sentenced him to one year of supervised release, a $5,500 fine, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.

When he was released from prison in 2021, the rapper released a "First Day Out" record to celebrate him being a free man. As of now, the 22-year-old has yet to drop anything, but it could be on the way.

