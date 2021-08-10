Jay-Z's cousin is at the center of a new lawsuit alleging that he scammed a Roc Nation Gaming investor. According to the Daily News, a new lawsuit alleges that Briant Biggs duped an investor of Unanimous Games, a subsidiary of Roc Nation Gaming, of over a million dollars.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

The lawsuit filed by Blueprint Capital Holdings claims Biggs was part of a group that was raising $1.5M for Unanimous Games. President of Blueprint Ryan Collision claims Biggs told him the business plan was to "bridge the gap" between eSports and the entertainment world. Biggs allegedly claimed Roc Nation artists such as Meek Mill and Yo Gotti were expected to invest in Unanimous.

Collision says Blueprint Holding Group put down a $250K investment in the company in 2018 with a promise that it would be paid off with interest by March 2021. Blueprint claims that they never received any repayment from Unanimous. Collision added that he offered more time so Biggs could repay him.

The lawsuit claims there was a request made on behalf of Blueprint to receive tax returns and other financial information from Unanimous, though that was never honored. It also claims that Biggs spoke to a rep from Blueprint, claiming that Unanimous was to receive a $5M investment. Biggs allegedly promised to pay Blueprint back with that money.

The financial statements were later released to Blueprint but the findings did not reveal any $5M investment. However, the lawsuit claims that the records showed Biggs paid himself tens of thousands of dollars after Blueprint's initial investment.

"Notably, Unanimous Games did not provide any tax returns, income statements, general ledgers, profit and loss statements, or any documents relating to the alleged $5,000,000.00 investment," the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit also disputes Biggs claim that Roc Nation artists were on board for Unanimous as a meeting between Blueprint and Roc Nation only took place months after the claim.

Collision is seeking unspecified damages and accuse Roc Nation of breach of contract and fraud.

