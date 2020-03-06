Jay-Z was shown keeping those office vibes correct over at the L.A. location of Roc Nation by bumping some music on vinyl. Before there was streaming, downloading, CDs, and even cassettes, there were vinyl records. The practice of playing albums on a record player died out in the late 90s and early-mid 2000s, but has made somewhat of a comeback as a vintage novelty.

Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation

As an OG in hip-hop, Jay has a deeper appreciation for the old school way of playing music, and shows that he's committed to keeping it alive in a shot captured by Roc Nation executive, Lenny S. In the photo posted to Lenny's Instagram account, @kodaklens, Jay can be seen hunched over a sleek, silver turntable putting the needle in place. "Make sure ya office vibes are right," Lenny wrote in the caption. "That Vinyl hits different."

One of the major ways that the art of vinyl records is being kept alive is through the annual Record Store Day, which takes place on April 18th this year. Eminem is one of countless artists putting out some of their finest work on wax in honour of the event. Em announced on Thursday that his 1999 hits, "Hi My Name Is" and the Dr. Dre-featured "Bad Guys Always Die" will be released on a 7" vinyl pressing for Record Store Day. Long live vinyl!