lenny s
- MusicJay-Z Proves Vinyl Is Not Dead Over At The Roc Nation OfficeJay-Z was spinning some tunes on vinyl over at the L.A. Roc Nation office, keeping the old school ways alive and well.By Lynn S.
- Hip-Hop HistoryJay-Z Accepted L In "Takeover" Vs. "Ether" Feud With Nas, Lenny S ClaimsJay-Z handled the L with grace, apparently. By Aron A.
- SongsVH1 "Signed" Alum MRose Debuts New Track "Talk About Us"MRose recruits NBDY for "Talk About Us."By Milca P.
- MusicDJ Khaled Played Kevin Hart His New Single & The Comedian Flipped OutJudging from Kevin Hart's reaction, DJ Khaled's new single is about to be fire.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"SIGNED," New Show With Rick Ross & More, Coming Soon From VH1Rick Ross and company are searching for the next bosses.By Matt F