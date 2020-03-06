Eminem is releasing some "exclusive wax" in the form of a 7" vinyl record that will include his 1999 hits "Hi My Name Is" and the Dr. Dre-featured "Bad Guys Always Die" in honour of Record Store Day. The seasoned MC made the announcement on Thursday via Twitter.

"Exclusive wax for @recordstoreday 4/18 - Hi My Name Is / Bad Guys Always Die ft @drdre 7”" he wrote, before letting his fans know they can visit the official Record Store Day website for more information. "Hi My Name Is" was the opening track and first official single on Em's sophomore studio album, The Slim Shady LP, in 1999. The controversial song earned Em his first ever Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance in 2000.

"Bad Guys Always" was originally featured on Wild Wild West, a compilation album inspired by the 1999 film of the same name. It was released through Interscope Records and was mostly made up of songs that did not actually appear in the film, save for two. The tracklist also includes songs by Common, Bow Wow, Faith Evans, MC Lyte, Slick Rick, Blackstreet, and more.



The twelfth annual Record Store Day takes place next month on April 18th. To celebrate the event, special vinyl pressings will also be released from artists like Tyler, the Creator, Post Malone, and more. Check out the full list of exclusive releases here.