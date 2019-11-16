On Friday night, Jay-Z's Sean Carter Foundation held an event for the first night of its Gala Weekend in Hollywood, Florida. Among the high-profile guest list for the invitation-only blackjack tournament - the invitations came in the form of Rolex watches and Ace of Spades bottles! - were Fat Joe, DJ Khaled, Yo Gotti, Meek Mill and, of course, Jay-Z. PageSix reported that Jay had been in talks with the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel to host the tournament for about a year.

As always, DJ Khaled provided a play-by-play on Instagram. His documenting of the evening started with him riding to the event and bumping Flip Dinero and Lil Baby's new song, "How I Move". As Flip Dinero is Khaled's signee, the Father of Asahd continued to plug "How I Move" in pretty much all his posts to social media. He played on the song's title in the caption for a photo alongside a sleekly-suited Meek Mill, writing, "THEY WATCH HOW WE MOVE." However, his best post of the night has to be the one in which Hov is pictured shouting about something (potentially a big gambling win). His mouth is agape, as everyone around stares down at what just occurred on the table.

As is usually the case when a highly-expressive face is captured, potential memes may come to mind. If you have any ideas of suitable captions for Jay's reaction, feel free to share them in the comments.