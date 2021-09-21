Jay-Z’s Team Roc is reportedly suing the Kansas City Police Department for access to records that could allegedly reveal the covering up of misconduct by the department's officers.

Team Roc attorney Alex Spiro says the organization has read through documents obtained by the Kansas Open Records Act, but they are “not sufficient.”

“Because of the [Kansas] Public Records Act that allows interested parties to look at various states and government documents, we’re allowed to see certain files and how the government handled certain issues,” he said, according to ABC News. “The government has attempted to block our access to those files, and so we’re suing to see what they don’t want us to see.”



Team Roc's lawsuit claims that the KCKPD agreed to provide documents “pertaining to the complaints made against members of the Investigative Division,” but has “refused to produce documents pertaining to any steps that the City has taken in response to those complaints, including any investigations or disciplinary proceedings initiated as a result of the complaints.”

The lawsuit references several examples of officers within the department being charged with misconduct, including an officer who is charged with committing sex crimes with a minor, two officers charged with a felony and misdemeanor assault, and more.

“These documents will help identify the scope of the problem, any potential evidence of a cover-up, and also the potential causes,” the lawsuit explains.

