Yo Gotti and Team ROC are partnering to cover the funeral and autopsy expenses for Chadarion Henderson, who was found dead at the Parchman prison in Mississippi after reportedly telling his mother that he “feared for his life.” A press release stated that Henderson appeared to have hanged himself.

Gotti explained in a statement to Complex that he plans to cover the family funeral expenses, while Team ROC will be porividing funding for an independent doctor to conduct a full autopsy.



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

“Chadarion Henderson’s unexplained death inside Parchman is the latest example of how that prison continues to fail to protect its incarcerated population,” Gotti said. “My heart goes out to the Henderson family. They deserve sympathy and an opportunity to get closure. I’m committed to doing my part to cover the family’s funeral expenses and make sure Chadarion is remembered by his loved ones in a respectable and dignified way.”

Henderson was booked for nonresidential burglary last year and was set to be released on Oct. 26, 2024.

“The Henderson family deserves immediate answers regarding the circumstances around Chadarion’s sudden death as a 26-year-old,” Team ROC Managing Director Dania Diaz said in a statement. “The lack of clarity and accountability is appalling and it’s no coincidence that the Mississippi Department of Corrections has averaged eight deaths per month since Dec. 2019. This is an absolute tragedy.”

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is currently conducting an investigation into Henderson's death.

