After a photo showed Jay Z and Kanye West together with big smiles as they celebrated Diddy's birthday over the weekend, fans are expecting these two to return to making beautiful music together. A Watch The Throne part two may not be on the horizon now that Kanye is only making music for the Lord as of late, however, it's good to see these two back on good terms.

There have been plenty of rumors about why these longtime friends fell out and stopped speaking to one another. Kanye mentioned in an interview that he was a little peeved that Jay and Beyoncé didn't make it to his wedding, while Jay stated that there may have been an underlying competition between them because he's like Ye's big brother. Whatever the true cause, it's all apparently been reconciled as these two were happy to see one another at Diddy's star-studded event.

TMZ reports that Kanye and Jay Z may have put their TIDAL legal issues behind them, as well, stating that the two rap moguls reached an agreement earlier this year. The outlet reports that the men stopped speaking because Ye claimed he was stiffed for $3.5 million, but now that their legal issues are behind them, they're able to move forward.

The publication also claims that the two men are back to doing business together, including streaming Kanye's musical performances exclusively on TIDAL. Ye's "Nebuchadnezzar" opera was reportedly one of many projects that these two have on their radar. Meanwhile, check out photos of Ye and Jay, along with a few dozen of their famous friends, at Diddy's illustrious get-together below.