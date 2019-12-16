Kanye West held another one of his Sunday Services yesterday in Gardena, California, and it appears he had some famous friends pay him a visit in the process. After shooting a rendition of what looked to be Virgin Mary scene or some religious content in the desert earlier in the day, Kanye made his way to the City of Refuge church last night in Gardena, where he held his Sunday Service. While his family and daughters were there helping him out & showing support, so was Steph Curry.

The Splash brother decided to take time out of Sunday evening and pay a visit to Kanye's Sunday Service. Kim Kardashian took to her IG story last night and shared a couple pics of Steph and Kanye posing for the camera.

In addition, Swizz Beatz and LaLa Anthony were also in the building. It’s unknown if these celebrities were there to help Kanye shoot something or if they were just showing support to Ye, but it’s pretty cool either way.

This is all comes just a few days after we heard the news that Kanye was teaming up with Joel Osteen for an upcoming church tour. Read more on that right here. We'll keep you posted moving forward.