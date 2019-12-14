As Kanye West and Reverend Joel Osteen prepare to hold a joint event at Yankee Stadium on May 2nd, news broke of the duo potentially taking the show on the road to hold similar events in other cities.

According to TMZ, that possibility could very well become reality as sources tell the publication that Osteen and West could be headed to Kanye's native Chicago in September of 2020 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Reportedly, they could very well extend beyond the Windy City with alleged plans to expand the show in cities like Miami, Detroit, and Los Angeles. Naturally, neither man is a stranger to sold-out tours for their respective crafts with Osteen's resume boasting stadium appearances across the country. While Chicago's plans are reportedly set for 2020, other cities won't likely kick off until 2021 sources say.

The two men first collaborated when Kanye joined Osteen at his Houston megachurch in November. The link-up drew its fair share of praise and criticism with Osteen essentially serving as a superstar in his own right within the evangelical community as he leads the largest Christian church in the country.

"It feels like all of this was meant to be," Kanye said at the pulpit. "God has already had the plan of bringing me up in the church. He gave me a theme song, basically that I can't go anywhere without doing this song, which is 'Jesus Walks.'"