What is Jay-Z not doing these days? Despite being so mysterious in his movements, 2021 has already been a lucrative year for the Brooklyn-bred rap legend. He's made power plays in cannabis, liquor, and tech while still keeping his pen sharp. He's made a few appearances on wax this year for DJ Khaled and DMX's albums which has prompted many to speculate that a new album is on the way.



Last night, the person who put Hov in the spotlight revealed that they had linked up recently. Big Daddy Kane took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and Jay-Z who was all smiles. "Brooklyn inda House," he wrote along with several hush emojis and the hashtag #silenthustle. Now, one would wonder whether that meant that they locked into the studio but that doesn't seem to be the case.

According to HipHopDx, Big Daddy Kane is currently producing a documentary titled, Paragraphs I Manifest and Hov was reportedly in the building to film an interview for said doc. Jay's appearance is reportedly part of the final interviews for the documentary so hopefully, we'll get to see the final products sometime in the future.

This isn't the first time he linked up with another rap legend that he inspired. Back in February, Kane revealed that he and Eminem linked up in the studio. It seems possible that Em is also involved in Paragraphs I Manifest.

