Jay-Z has always been known for having phenomenal business acumen and with all of his ventures in mind, it only makes sense that he would look towards owning an NFL team. Over the past couple of years, there has been a movement to have more black owners throughout the league which is effectively in response to the way Colin Kaepernick was treated by the NFL and so many executives. Diddy has pondered owning an NFL squad, and now, it seems like Jay-Z is making a real effort to get himself into the league.

According to Pro Football Talk, it's been reported by numerous sources that Jay-Z has been liquidating some of his assets in order to build the liquidity necessary to buy a minority stake in the Washington Football Team. As many NFL fans know, Dan Snyder is in the midst of buying out his other partners so that he can own 100 percent of the team. From there, he is expected to take on new partners, and it seems like Jay-Z might be one of them.

Will Newton/Getty Images

As a minority owner, Jay-Z wouldn't have much of a say when it comes to the team's operations although it would certainly set him up to be a majority owner of another team, somewhere down the line. Having Jay-Z as an owner in the NFL would be a very exciting prospect, and it would certainly be interesting to see him with a franchise like Washington.

Of course, nothing is set in stone yet as these are just rumblings. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates from around the NFL.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Roc Nation

[Via]