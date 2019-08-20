mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jay Worthy Grabs Rucci To Drop Off A "Love Letter" For The Ladies

Chantilly Post
August 20, 2019 16:15
118 Views
10
1
CoverCover

Love Letter
Jay Worthy Feat. Rucci

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Stream Jay Worthy's new single.


Jay Worthy's summer music moves have included his collaborations on "Umbrella Symphony" and Larry June's "Mr. Midnight" and today he's back with a new track aimed at the ladies. The easy-listening track dubbed "Love Letter" is produced by Cardo with the likes of Rucci and hears Jay rapping about a real one and the moments he misses and reminisces about. 

There's no word on where this track stands and whether or not it marks a tape on the way but in the meantime stream and let us know what you think in the comments. 

Quotable Lyrics

I came up I made it out of some bullshit
Shoutouts to Brittney you my number one hoe bitch
I miss yo ass yeah we got it out the mud hoe
But nothing last forever that's how that shit go

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  118
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Jay Worthy Rucci single stream
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Jay Worthy Grabs Rucci To Drop Off A "Love Letter" For The Ladies
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject