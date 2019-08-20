Jay Worthy Grabs Rucci To Drop Off A "Love Letter" For The Ladies

Jay Worthy's summer music moves have included his collaborations on "Umbrella Symphony" and Larry June's "Mr. Midnight" and today he's back with a new track aimed at the ladies. The easy-listening track dubbed "Love Letter" is produced by Cardo with the likes of Rucci and hears Jay rapping about a real one and the moments he misses and reminisces about.

There's no word on where this track stands and whether or not it marks a tape on the way but in the meantime stream and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I came up I made it out of some bullshit

Shoutouts to Brittney you my number one hoe bitch

I miss yo ass yeah we got it out the mud hoe

But nothing last forever that's how that shit go