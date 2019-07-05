Larry June's "Mr. Midnight" Persona Elicits Smooth Overtones From Cardo

Last time Larry June was in such a gratuitous mood, it resulted in the release of a 10-speed offering titledYou're Doing Good, with contributions from his borderless friend's list: Jazz Cartier, Ye Ali and Chuck Inglish all showing up for the engagement. Mr. Midnight finds itself on a collision course with a quiet storm in the distance. Mr. Midnidht isn't one to wait for the go-ahead from a stop-watch or a sideline reporter, with Cardo crafting the ideal soundtrack for a time well-spent after normal operating hours.

This time around, Larry June does without the extra weight to make way for some longtime loyalists in Jay Worthy and Curren$y. Apart from "Oranges on a Jet" tailor-made to fit Curren$y unusual cadence, and the album closer "Strippers & Chances," Larry June assumes his Mr. Midnight in confidence, like a 00 registering under a sleek new "nom de plume." Do you like the Larry June/Cardo Got Wingz fit? Hit us with your thoughts.

Mr. Midnight

1. Smoothie at Midnight

2. Organic Mud

3. Tracy, Ca

4. Feeling Good Today

5. Oranges on a Jet (feat. Curren$y)

6. Asc Mclaren

7. Mr. Midnight

8. Still Active

9. Six Hustles

10. Strippers & Chances (feat. Jay Worthy)

