Larry June's "Mr. Midnight" Persona Elicits Smooth Overtones From Cardo

Devin Ch
July 05, 2019 17:00
Mr. Midnight
Larry June
Produced by Cardo

Larry June and Cardo Got Wings join up for the lavish "Mr. Midnight" mixtape.


Last time Larry June was in such a gratuitous mood, it resulted in the release of a 10-speed offering titledYou're Doing Good, with contributions from his borderless friend's list: Jazz Cartier, Ye Ali and Chuck Inglish all showing up for the engagement. Mr. Midnight finds itself on a collision course with a quiet storm in the distance. Mr. Midnidht isn't one to wait for the go-ahead from a stop-watch or a sideline reporter, with Cardo crafting the ideal soundtrack for a time well-spent after normal operating hours.

This time around, Larry June does without the extra weight to make way for some longtime loyalists in Jay Worthy and Curren$y. Apart from "Oranges on a Jet" tailor-made to fit Curren$y unusual cadence, and the album closer "Strippers & Chances," Larry June assumes his Mr. Midnight in confidence, like a 00 registering under a sleek new "nom de plume." Do you like the Larry June/Cardo Got Wingz fit? Hit us with your thoughts.

Mr. Midnight

1. Smoothie at Midnight
2. Organic Mud
3. Tracy, Ca
4. Feeling Good Today
5. Oranges on a Jet (feat. Curren$y)
6. Asc Mclaren
7. Mr. Midnight
8. Still Active
9. Six Hustles
10. Strippers & Chances (feat. Jay Worthy)

