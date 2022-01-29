Another Fast & Furious film is on the horizon and more news about how it's shaping up is being shared. In recent months, conversations about Fast & Furious have centered around the previous feud between stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson. The pair didn't walk away from the film as best friends and although they've made peace, Johnson is steadfast in his decision to not return to the franchise.

Vin Diesel, however, has been doing his best to convince Johnson to show face in Fast & Furious once again, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, Jason Momoa "is in final negotiations" for the 10th flick.



Jeff Spicer / Stringer / Getty Images

The publication didn't have much to share about the movie's development but it was noted that Momoa's character would most likely be a villain.

Justin Lin, who returned to the franchise with 2021’s F9: The Fast Saga, is back in the director’s chair. Longtime stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and Sung Kang are also returning for the 10th installment. Charlize Theron, who first appeared in the eighth film, The Fate of the Furious, and returned for F9, is also expected to be back.

Meanwhile, last month, Johnson told CNN that he was clear with Diesel that he wouldn't be returning to the franchise. "My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible 'Fast & Furious' franchise with gratitude and grace. It's unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters."

