Just a week after the release of the highly anticipated F9 movie, fans are already eager to see what’s to coming next out of the franchise series, and a spin off of Charlize Theron’s character maybe just that. According to a report from Variety, Vin Diesel has writers working on a “Fast & Furious” spinoff for Theron’s character, Cipher.

Introduced in the franchise’s eighth installment, The Fate of the Furious, Cipher is a cyberterrorist and criminal mastermind who has connections all over the world. Then returning in the recent F9 film, Cipher again tries getting her hands on another piece of cybertechnology and uses Dom’s estranged brother Jakob to help her in the scheme. Who knows what a spin off plot would look like, but you can presume some cyber terrorism will be included, if it ever comes to fruition.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/ Getty Images

The announcement comes with confirmation from Charlize herself that the screenplay for a sequel to Netflix’s The Old Guard has been completed, and filming scheduled to begin early next year.

This would not be the first time Fast & Furious has dabbled in spin-offs of its supporting characters. In 2019 the spin-off Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw was released which featured Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham’s Luke Hobbs.

Lintao Zhang/ Getty Images

The tenth and eleventh Fast & Furious films are already in the works. Stay tuned for more speed and action.

[Via]