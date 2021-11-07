Vin Diesel attempted to end his beef with Dwayne Johnson, Sunday, inviting the actor to return to the Fast and Furious series for the franchise's upcoming 10th installment.

Diesel addressed Johnson directly with a statement on Instagram:

My little brother Dwayne... the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes... but the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love... but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.



The two began working together on Fast Five, but later in the series had a public falling out resulting in Johnson leaving the franchise behind after The Fate of the Furious. From there, Johnson worked on the spinoff film, Hobbs & Shaw.

