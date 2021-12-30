It's always a game of "have they or haven't they buried the hatchet" when speaking about Dwayne Johnson's relationship with Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel. The pair have been quite vocal about the tension they experienced on set, but in recent months, it seemed as if The Rock and Diesel were looking toward greener pastures.

Last month, Diesel uploaded a post to Instagram where he penned a message to Johnson, calling him his "little brother" and suggesting that Johnson return to the franchise. In a more recent interview with CNN, Johnson stated that he has absolutely no plans to do so and he had already privately told that to Diesel.



"I was very surprised by Vin's recent post. This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly - and privately - that I would not be returning to the franchise," Johnson revealed. "I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return. I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem."

"Vin's recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn't like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker's death," he added. "Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding. My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible 'Fast & Furious' franchise with gratitude and grace. It's unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters."

"Regardless, I'm confident in the 'Fast' universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience, and I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter." Check out Vin Diesel's November social media post below.

