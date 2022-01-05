Much like the majority of her siblings, Janet Jackson's entertainment career began when she was just a child. Prior to starring in Tyler Perry films or opposite Tupac Shakur in romance flicks, Janet was a kid as she was featured in A New Kind of Family and Good Times back in the 1970s. Throughout her career, the soft-spoken icon has maintained a Fort Knox level of privacy about her personal life, but now, she's ready to open up in a new documentary.

We previously reported on Janet's two-part Lifetime and A&E documentary that premiers on January 28, and the singer shared a more detailed preview on her social media. "It's just something that needs to be done," she said in the trailer.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

Jackson will address the peaks and valleys of her life and career as well as the scandals her name has been entangled in. Not only does she speak candidly about the infamous Super Bowl moment with Justin Timberlake—the breast-baring incident that caused her to face global backlash—but she also tackles her late brother Michael Jackson's child sexual assault allegations.

"There were times when I didn't actually understand where I fit in," said Jackson. "My father was very strict... He was in charge of my life, my career. My father said you're gonna sing."

When asked if she believed that Michael's allegations affected her career, she simply stated, "Yeah, guilty by association. I guess that's what they call it, right?" Jackson later added, "They build you up and once you get broken, they're so quick to tear you down." Check out the nearly three-and-a-half-minute trailer below.