Janet Jackson has been one of the most impactful and influential pop stars of all time. Coming from a headline-grabbing superstar family, she always shined through with her talent and dedication to her craft.

To celebrate this extraordinary career, Lifetime and A&E have put together a two-part documentary that will detail her upbringing, her relationship with her father, her artistry, her brother Michael, her role as a mother, drama surrounding her and much more. The trailer released to promote the production claims it has been five years in the making, and includes never before seen footage.

Interview subjects for the documentary include Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Q-Tip, Janelle Monae, Teyana Taylor, Tyler Perry, Samuel L. Jackson and many more. At the end of the trailer, Lifetime and A&E announce Janet Jackson. will air on Friday, January 28th at 8 p.m. ET for part one, and pat two will air the next night.

This is second documentary production to be made involving Janet Jackson, as November saw the release of Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson, is available on Hulu and FX. The film details the event and fallout of Janet Jackson's wardrobe malfunction when she was brought out by Justin Timberlake for the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show. Janet and Justin's relationship was severed from there on out.

But, this Lifetime and A&E documentary will have a much more appreciative tone of Janet's successes instead of her drama. Check out the official three minute trailer below.