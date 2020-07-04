Janelle Monae is calling for an abolishment of misogyny in hip hop. The multihyphenate talent took to Twitter on Friday (July 3rd) to express how she feels about the pervasive sexism within the rap game, noting that the anti-woman sentiments so often spewed in hip hop have turned her off from most male artists.

“I really only ever wanna hear women rapping," she wrote. "The amount of misogyny from most of men in rap and music is infuriating. We need to abolish that sh*t too.” She followed up this statement with a ton more tweets explaining her stance. “Y’all can’t wait to call women every b*tch, hoe, discuss violent acts against women, etc for clout in rap, rock, and through out music history,” she wrote. “Misogyny has NEVER been okay yet it has become normalized. Women didn’t create misogyny, y’all did. SO YOU DO THE WORK to ABOLISH IT.”

"Crazy thing is me and my girls still be dancing to this sh*t," she continued. "It’s such a mind f*ck. How did we get here?!"

She went on to say that "the only gas lighting I accept is the gas we lighting to burn down the misogyny," followed by a bunch of different variations of this statement, including burning down white supremacy, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, systemic racism, islamophobia, and ableism.

Janelle's sentiments were echoed by Pose star, Indya Moore. "Abolish culturalized sexism, misogyny, queerphobia, anti blackness & toxic counterfeit masculinity from all of art," Indya wrote. "But especially the forms of it that reperpetuate these cycles in black culture via black music. Let's { keep our artists} & challenge them to transform inside-out."

