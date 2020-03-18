Pixar is readying the release of Soul, an animated film starring Jamie Foxx. Soul is the first Pixar animation with a black lead character, so it's history in the making. Foxx portrays the title character, Joe Gardner, who lands himself in the afterlife—or should we say, the beforelife?—and embarks on a quest to return home.



Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

The full synopsis from Pixar reads:

“Joe Gardner is a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before — a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22, who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.”

Tina Fey portrays the character 22 who initially refuses to help Joe on his journey. Also starring in the film are The Roots's Questlove and legendary The Cosby Show actress Phylicia Rashad. Soul is set to hit theaters on June 19, so check out the full trailer for the forthcoming film below.