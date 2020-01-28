Jamie Foxx was leaving the famous Tao restaurant in Hollywood, California Monday night when TMZ caught up with him to ask him his thoughts on the passing of Kobe Bryant.

Foxx first started out by saying “God bless” his family, before going deeper and talking about Kobe's transition from being a "legend" in life to what he can be now. He also said that Kobe made us think about love and family more.

“He lived legendary. And his transition will be legendary man. He literally like he made us think about love more. You can't put your mind around it, but I will say this, it'll be looked at as something of legends man. Like I said it made me want to embrace life, family more. Just God bless him and his family."

Jamie ended his comments by saying we shouldn't second guess God’s plan, although we're all hurting at the moment. “They say God don’t make mistakes so we got to go with God’s plan man even though we don't understand it. It’s sad but at the same time its of legend.”

With emotional held back, watch Jamie talk about Kobe’s legendary life (below).