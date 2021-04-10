In a series of Instagram posts over the last few days, Knocked Up and House actor Charlyne Yi has called James Franco a “sexual predator” and Seth Rogen an “enabler” of him, noting specifically when the three worked together on the 2017 film The Disaster Artist. "Why aren't any of James Franco's white male 'feminist' peers holding him accountable for abusing women then using his power and platform to gaslight them,” Charlyne wrote.

Allegations have poured out about James Franco since 2014, when he admitted to messaging a 17-year-old girl to come to his hotel room. After his 2018 Golden Globe win for The Disaster Artist, several women came forward, Tweeting out further allegations against Franco. Five women after that also accused him of being sexually coercive at his Studio 4 Acting School, which has since closed.

Yi played Safowa Bright-Asare in The Disaster Artist, but has now revealed she tried to quit and break her contract after finding out Franco was a “sexual predator.” "When I tried to break legal contract and quit Disaster Artist because James Franco is a sexual predator, they tried to bribe me with a bigger acting role,” she wrote. "I cried and told them that was the exact opposite of what I wanted, that I didn't feel safe working with a fucking sexual predator," she continued. "They minimized and said Franco being a predator was so last year and that he changed...when I literally heard of him abusing new women that week."



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

She goes on to call out Seth for continuing to work with James Franco after these allegations came out rather than holding him accountable, specifically citing when Franco hosted SNL in 2017. “Seth also did a sketch on SNL with Franco enabling Franco preying on children,” she wrote. “Right after Franco was caught.”

Check out all of Charlyne Yi’s posts below.

