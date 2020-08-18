The hip hop world was rocked on Monday (August 17) after it was announced that 18 years after he was murdered in a recording studio, two men were arrested in connection to the slaying of Jam Master Jay. When news circulated almost two decades ago that the Run-DMC icon has been shot and killed in Jamaica, Queens, no one could believe that a figure so kind and giving could be the target of a murderer. Just when some had given up hope that justice would ever be served in this controversial case that has been riddled with conspiracies, there is a renewed zeal that those responsible may answer for their crimes.

As Jam Master Jay's life and subsequent death has been the topic of conversation all day, his family has officially issued a statement about the recent arrests. "Upon hearing this news, we have mixed emotions," the statement that was posted to the late music legend's Instagram page reads. "We truly hope that these indictments are a solid step towards justice being served in the murder of Jay."

"We take comfort in our family, our faith and in time's ability to heal all," they continued. "We can only hope that this news brings awareness to the fact that Black lives do matter." Read the full statement below.