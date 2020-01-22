It's mindblowing to think that it's been nearly 18 years since Jam Master Jay was tragically murdered in his New York recording studio. The Run-DMC legend's death has been the subject of speculation for almost two decades, but his impact, not only in hip hop but in his local communities, remains evident.



Vince Bucci / Stringer / Getty Images

Tuesday (January 21) marks what would have been Jason William Mizell's 55th birthday, and it didn't go unnoticed by those who were family, friends, and fans. His son, a DJ named Jason Mizell Jr., shared an image of his father with a simple happy birthday message on Instagram. Both Jam Master Jay and Run-DMC's official IG accounts not only celebrated the late icon's birthday, but they also shared that Jan. 21 is special to the group because of another milestone. "On this day 35 years ago RUN DMC released their 2nd studio album titled KING OF ROCK!" Jay's IG page wrote. "Must have been a nice b-day present for the 20 year Jam Master!"

Check out a few messages for a beloved figure in the hip hop community and beyond: Jam Master Jay. Throw on some Adidas and let us know which Run-DMC jam is your favorite.