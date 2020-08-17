The murder of the late Jam Master Jay has gone unresolved for nearly two decades. The legendary DJ for RUN DMC was shot and killed outside of a recording studio in Jamaica, Queens on October 30th, 2002.



Matthew Peyton/Getty Images

According to the New York Times, prosecutors on the case will be announcing indictments against two men they believe murdered Jam Master Jay. Law enforcement sources said Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan, Jr. were indicted on charges of murder while engaging in drug trafficking. Police said both Washington and Jordan have been long-time suspects in the case, though only now have they been able to collect the evidence to properly indict the two. Washington is already in prison for a robbery while Jordan was arrested by the ATF and NYPD on Sunday morning.

A press conference formally announcing the indictment of Washington and Jordan is expected to take place later today with Chief Rodney Harrison and the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

Washington was previously listed as an accomplice to the murder in 2007, though the second gunman was never identified. According to an article from Today, Washington denied any connection to the murder of Jam Master Jay. We'll keep you posted on the case.

