Jake Paul is one of the biggest names in boxing right now and while that statement may rub some people the wrong way, it is hard to deny it right now. Paul has been garnering some massive fights as of late and he even has Showtime behind him. In just ten days from now, Paul will get to go up against the likes of Tyron Woodley in a boxing match that will determine whether or not he is good enough to rise up through the ranks.

Over the weekend, Paul had issued out his Post-Woodley hit list which featured a plethora of dope fighters. One of the names excluded on the list was Floyd Mayweather, who Jake's brother Logan got to fight back in June. Now, in a new interview, Paul is explaining why he has no time for Floyd.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

“That’s a good question. He, I think realized with fighting my brother, that we’re not to be messed with," Paul said per USA Today. "He said he would only fight me if I cut down to 154 pounds, which is physically impossible. And he don’t want that smoke, man. If it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen. But right now my focus is doing real, professional fights. I’m not trying to do any exhibitions. So if he wants to do a real pro fight at a real weight, I’m down. But I don’t want to do money fights with an old guy. He needs me more than I need him.’’

Paul has been very dismissive of Mayweather as of late, which probably isn't the best course of action to take. Mayweather is one of the greatest fighters of all time and would prove to be a literal handful for Jake. Regardless, these two clearly don't like each other, and if someday they change their minds, then we would be in for quite the show.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

