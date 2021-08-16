In just a couple of weeks from now, Jake Paul will be fighting against Tyron Woodley in a boxing match that could very well decide the course of his boxing career. Fans are excited about the matchup and while there are some out there who want to see his demise, there are various others who want to see him prove the world wrong.

While this is supposed to be an exciting time for Jake, it is now coming with some turmoil as it was reported by TMZ that Paul is now facing criminal charges in Arizona on a count of criminal trespass and unlawful assembly.

Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller

If you remember, during the George Floyd protests in the summer of 2020, Jake was seen vlogging at a mall in Arizona during a riot. The entire place was being looted, and as a result, an investigation was launched into Paul's alleged involvement. At first, the city of Arizona filed the charges against Paul but decided to withdraw as the feds got involved. The feds are no longer pursuing legal action against Paul, which means the city can reapply the charges, and that is exactly what they have done.

These are all misdemeanor charges and if convicted, he could end up going to jail for a year. As for his next court date, Paul will get to go on Labor Day, which is conveniently just a few days after his fight against Woodley.

Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates on this situation.

