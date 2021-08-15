Jake Paul will do anything to sell a fight and quite frankly, he's done a good job at it. Over the last year or so, Paul has won two straight boxing matches against Nate Robinson and Ben Askren. These wins came via knockout and at this point, Jake is looking like a legit boxer. Now, he will get to fight Tyron Woodley on August 29th, and if he wins that match, he could be well on his way to some pretty serious fights against legitimate boxers.

Leading up to the fight, Jake decided to take to social media with a photo of himself at a whiteboard with a bunch of names under the title "Hit List." On the list were names such as Canelo Alvarez, the Diaz brothers, Conor McGregor, and even Gervonta Davis. Of course, this list represents people he hopes to fight one day.

Davis ended up seeing Paul's tweet and he wasn't too happy about it as he wrote "Jake Paul better leave me tf alone..." In typical Paul fashion, he immediately saw Davis' response and made sure to chime in with some memes that made fun of Davis' height.

"You’re just mad you’re not tall enough to ride the rides at the amusement park," Paul replied promptly.

A fight between Paul and Davis is pretty unlikely at this point, however, you can't help but enjoy the show on social media. Jake has rubbed a lot of people the wrong way, and he will continue to do so as his boxing career progresses.

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images