Jake Paul has become one of the biggest names in boxing over the last year or so and while this has certainly come with some controversy, there is no denying just how much he wants to become a champion. After defeating Nate Robinson and Ben Askren, Paul now has his sights set on none other than MMA star Tyron Woodley, who is going to be his toughest challenge to date. In exactly two weeks from now, the fight will go down in Ohio, and fans are excited to see how it plays out.

Beyond Woodley, Paul has a lot of other fighters on his wishlist as he looks to build up an impressive resume moving forward. Paul truly believes he can someday win a real belt, and he is looking at some of the best fighters in the world to help him do that.

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

For example, Paul took to Instagram recently with a whiteboard full of fighters that he would love to go up against. Fighters on the list included Canelo Alvarez, the Diaz brothers, Kamaru Usman, Conor McGregor, Gervonta Davis, and even his own brother Logan. Needless to say, there are a lot of people that Paul wants to go up against, and he is willing and ready to make it happen.

Of course, a loss to Woodley could throw a huge wrench in Paul's plans. One typically has to continue winning in order to climb the ranks, and losing to Woodley would ultimately hinder his ability to attract top-tier fighters.

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images